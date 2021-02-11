Hannah Brown Details Her "Constant Struggle" With Body Image and How She’s Learning to Love Herself

Watch : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

Hannah Brown is peeling back the curtain and sharing a part of her life that fans don't always see.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, The Bachelorette alum posted a personal video on YouTube, in which she opened up about the pressure she's put on herself when it comes to her appearance.

Starting at a young age, the former pageant queen recalled comparing herself to magazine models."I had a really round face...," she recalled, "I still do now, and [I had] huge dimples, so everybody would always comment on my little chubby face."

The reality TV personality also shared that she "always hated" her legs and felt insecure about not having a thigh gap, especially after a girl in her middle school dance class made a comment about what "perfect legs" should look like.

As a high schooler, she remembered peers telling her, "I was pretty, but I was a little curvy or thick."