Shay Mitchell Shows Off Results From Her 4-Week Commitment to “Getting My S--t Together”

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell revealed the results of her four-week workout routine, as she vowed to start “getting my s--t together” and get healthier in the New Year.

Shay Mitchell has put in the work. Following a four-week fitness journey, the You actress is now enjoying the fruits of her labor. 

On Feb. 10, she shared a side-by-side image of herself before and after her Openfit fitness regimen to show off her newly toned body. 

Shay wrote on Instagram,"2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good. Not even good…to feel fine. Feel 'normal… For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window." 

She noted that was okay for a while, joking, "They're called unprecedented times for a reason." 

But it was time for the 33-year-old mom to get back into the swing of things. 

She continued, "I also learned about physical and mental self-care, and made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different. I wanted to focus on myself again, because I'm the best version of myself for Atlas - and everyone else - when I take care of myself first." 

So, in January, she committed to "getting my s--t together" with the workout company Openfit.

She said working with trainers Kelsey Heenan and Stephanie Shepherd Suganami over the past four weeks has made her feel "more fit than I have in a long time." And she's got the hot bod to prove it.

The Pretty Little Liars alum broke down her routine as doing 30 minutes a day for five days a week. "I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged…which makes a better me," Shay added.

As she told E! News in January, "Last year was a challenge for me like it was for most, and once the holiday season hit, I knew I wanted to set some goals to get back to my fitness routine in the New Year."

Last month, she also shared her must-have workout and lifestyle essentials with E! News. Click here to see what the star couldn't live without as she made her New Year's resolution a reality.

