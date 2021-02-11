Black History MonthPriyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansPhotosVideos

OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Fears Possible Heart Surgery in Sneak Peak of New Season

Danielle Busby, mom of six, shared her anxieties over possibly having heart surgery in the trailer for the new season of TLC's Outdaughtered.

By Kaitlin Reilly Feb 11, 2021 12:50 AMTags
Reality TVCelebrities
Danielle Busby, InstagramDanielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle Busby got emotional over the possibility of having heart surgery in a new trailer for season 8 of TLC's OutDaughtered.

OutDaughtered follows couple Danielle and Adam Busby, the parents of the only all-girl quintuplet set in the United States, who are now 5 years old and include fraternal triplets Hazel, Riley, and Parker as well as identical twins Ava and Olivia. Danielle became pregnant with the quintuplets four years after the birth of the pair's 9-year-old daughter Blayke Louise, and the title of the reality series refers to how the pair are now significantly outnumbered by their children. 

In the new teaser for season 8, which premieres on TLC Feb. 23, Danielle can be seen in a hospital bed, telling Adam, "Everything just hurts. And it's getting worse."

Later on, she admits that she has no idea what it is, but that "something's not right." A doctor then confirms it's possible that Danielle may have to get surgery down the line. 

photos
Reality TV Couple Check In: Who's Still Together and Who Split in 2020

"Yeah, it makes me scared," she tells the camera in the new clip. "I'm a freaking mom of six, for god's sake. If I have to have surgery, what does it mean for me to have heart surgery? I'm freakin' 36 years old."

She calls the possibility "as bad as it can get."

Trending Stories

1

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

2

TikTok Star Dazharia Dead at 18

3

Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng's Ex Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead After Split

Back in January, Adam shared updates on his wife's health to Instagram after she was hospitalized earlier that month for a mystery illness.

Watch: Brie Breaks News to Nikki About Mom Needing Brain Surgery

"Today is the day of @dbusby ‘s most invasive test so far," Adam captioned a photo of Danielle in the hospital. "Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors. This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment. Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers."

Watch the trailer above. 

Trending Stories

1

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

2

TikTok Star Dazharia Dead at 18

3

Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng's Ex Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead After Split

4

Kim Kardashian Claps Back People Criticizing North West's Painting

5
Exclusive

Emily VanCamp Talks Nic's Recovery on The Resident

Latest News

Hustler Magazine Founder Larry Flynt Dead at 78

Shay Mitchell Reveals 4-Week Results After “Getting My S--t Together"

OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Fears Possible Heart Surgery

Shia LaBeouf Denies “Each and Every” Claim in FKA twigs’ Abuse Lawsuit

TikTok Star Dazharia Dead at 18

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at “Instagram vs Reality” Maternity Photos

Buffy's Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon of Misconduct