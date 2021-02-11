TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dead at 18

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Social media sensation Dazharia, who was known online as Bxbygirlldee, died on Monday, Feb. 8 at the age of 18.

The teen's parents confirmed the news of their daughter's passing on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in a statement posted on their GoFundMe page.

"On February 8th, my daughter Dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels," Joseph Santiago, Dazharia's father, shared. "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. [sic]"

"I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this," he added. "I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you. [sic]"