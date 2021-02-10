Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at “Instagram vs Reality” With Ultra Glam Maternity Photos

Katharine McPhee just smashed the idea that what we see on Instagram looks anything like real life.
On Feb. 10, the American Idol alum, who is expecting her first child with her music producer husband David Foster, took to Instagram to share some maternity photos with fans. The first two shots in the slideshow feature a glammed-up McPhee, sporting high-fashion and showing off her pregnant stomach. However, the next two photos are decidedly less luxe paparazzi pics that show the House Bunny star, 36, wearing a face mask and casual clothes as she runs errands.
McPhee wrote in the caption, "instagram vs reality," and included an upside down smiley face emoji.
The singer got a lot of love in the comments section for her honest post. Amanda Kloots wrote, "Omg so gorgeous though!!" while stylist Rachel Zoe added, "you look [fire] in IG and reality." Little Mix's Perrie Edwards commented "BEAUTIFUL," while singer Caitlin Crosby simply wrote "Hahahaha" in response to McPhee's post bearing it all.
McPhee may know that Instagram and real life are worlds apart, but she did reveal she was nostalgic for the days of more glam looks. On Feb. 3, she shared an Instagram post featuring photos of herself in red carpet-ready gowns, along with the caption, "missing fittings & my waistline."
The Broadway alum may be missing her dressed up days, but she and Foster, 71, will have a lot of new memories to look forward to. Last June, the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, which McPhee commemorated with an Instagram slideshow from their wedding day.
"A year ago today I married the love of my life," she wrote. "Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here's to the future!"
Now, that future will include a baby...and hopefully a few glamorous red carpet posts for Instagram, too.