Hello, Clarice: A Closer Look at the Actresses Who've Played Agent Starling

Grab yourself "some fava beans and a nice Chianti" as it's time to welcome a new Agent Clarice Starling.

Tonight, Feb. 11, marks the series premiere of CBS' Silence of the Lambs spin-off show, Clarice. The show follows Agent Starling (played by Rebecca Breeds) one year after the events of Silence of the Lambs. This means the rising FBI star is still coming to terms with her face-off against serial killer Buffalo Bill as she returns to the field.

CBS further described the show: "Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life."