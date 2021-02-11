Black History MonthPriyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's Family Thinks She's Hooking Up With Scott Disick

By Brett Malec Feb 11, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Shows
FINAL SEASON MARCH 18TH
Watch: Are Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Hooking Up Again?!

A rekindled romance?

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that is sure to send fans of the show into a frenzy. The preview shows Kim Kardashian sharing some gossip with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and the three sisters speculate if Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together.

"You guys, I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," Kim tells her sisters. "They were like separate, they weren't like spooning on the couch or anything. He was here and she was here. They weren't far away though, they were close."

Khloe chimes in, "P was with me last night. Kourt asked if I would have a sleepover with P because she's been asking for so long. So who was here?"

"Just Kourtney and Scott," Kim confirms.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

"Do we think they're like hooking up again?" Kendall asks. "I just want them to try."

"I don't know, maybe," Kim replies.

Khloe continues, "I mean, Scott's single with now. If he fully moves on, like has a baby does that, she's going to freak out. Like, what's the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they're like, 'You know what? We don't vibe with this.'"

Instagram

"I agree," Kendall echoes before Khloe adds, "But they're also too p---y to try."

"I think they're afraid they're going to mess up their good co-parenting," Kim relays before making a joke about Khloe's co-parenting with Tristan Thompson.

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Bell Denies She & Dax Shepard “Can’t F--king Stand Each Other"

2

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

3

Chris Harrison Apologizes for Defending Rachael Kirkconnell

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

Check out the juicy preview clip for yourself!

Catch up on KUWTK any time online and on Peacock before the final season.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Bell Denies She & Dax Shepard “Can’t F--king Stand Each Other"

2

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

3

Chris Harrison Apologizes for Defending Rachael Kirkconnell

4

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at “Instagram vs Reality” Maternity Photos

5

Taylor Swift to Drop Updated Fearless Album With 6 New Songs

Latest News

Best Deals From Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

Hilary Duff Shares She's Experiencing Pregnancy Sciatica

Taylor Swift to Drop Updated Fearless Album With 6 New Songs

Watch Dwayne Johnson’s Mom Crash His Interview to Play the Ukulele

Best Deals From Sephora's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

Look Back on Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

The Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale