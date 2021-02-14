Forever Valentines: Celebrate Love With These Secrets From Hollywood's Most Successful Marriages

Watch : Best Valentine's Day Rom-Com Movies to Watch

If ever there were a time to celebrate love in all its forms, it may just be this year.

Valentine's Day can sometimes be viewed as a throwaway, both for the self-partnered who see it as a day solely dedicated to couples, and for those long-established pairs who are quick to joke about how the flowers and candlelit dinners of their courting days have long given ways to last-minute cards and nights spent passed out on the couch after shuffling kids to bed.

And, yet, after nearly a year in our sweats, answering our TV's rude "Are you still watching?" queries, most of us desperately need some romance in our lives.

That might mean scheduling a Zoom night with your squad and a slate of rom-coms, channeling your inner Ina Garten to seriously upgrade coach takeout or whatever other gesture—small or extravagant—you can dream up to remind the person you've spent the last 11 months staring at that you're romantic partners in addition to office mates, co-parents and joint home school teachers.