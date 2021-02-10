Black History MonthPriyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansPhotosVideos

Scott Disick Welcomes an Adorable New Member to the Family

By Brett Malec Feb 10, 2021 7:39 PMTags
FamilyPetsScott DisickKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsReign Disick
FINAL SEASON MARCH 18TH

There's an adorable new family member in the Disick household.

Scott Disick took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 9 to show off his precious new puppy and the videos are just too cute!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared several stories last night showing the pint-size pooch playing around in the grass in his backyard and posing next to Scott's sport car, which appears gigantic next to the itsy bitsy furry friend.

"Who's cuter the pup or the new matte pista," the E! personality wrote on IG.

Scott also posted a photo of the puppy cuddling in son Reign Disick's lap. The fast friends kicked back on the couch as Reign looked cozy and comfy in his black and white pajamas while rocking his signature mohawk hairstyle.

No word on the dog's name yet or specifics on the breed, but the little one does resemble a baby bulldog.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Scroll through all the pics below to get a fill of all the cuteness.

Keep the puppy pics coming, Scott!

Catch up on KUWTK any time online or on Peacock before the final season.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Revelations From Priyanka Chopra's Book, Unfinished

2

Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng's Ex Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead After Split

3
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Playful Thumb War on Date

Instagram
Welcome to the Family

Scott introduced fans to his new furry friend on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Instagram
Too Cute!

The E! star shared several Instagram Stories showing just how cute his new puppy is.

Instagram
Fast Friends

The precious pup even cuddled in Reign Disick's lap and we couldn't be more jealous.

Instagram
Play Time

The tiny dog even played around in the grass in Scott's back yard.

Instagram
Itsy Bitsy

Posing next to Scott's sports car, fans can see just how tiny the pooch really is!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

The Biggest Revelations From Priyanka Chopra's Book, Unfinished

2

Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng's Ex Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead After Split

3
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Playful Thumb War on Date

4

Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Win With Family Pics

5

Bruce Springsteen Arrested for DWI in New Jersey

Latest News

About Face Beauty: An Honest Review of Halsey's New Makeup Brand

Has Britney Spears Seen Framing Britney? Doc Director Weighs In

Adam Rippon Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

Get Ready for Valentine's Day With These Date Night Looks From Revolve

Scott Disick Welcomes Adorable New Member to the Family