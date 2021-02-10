Aidy Bryant's First Look at Shrill's Final Season Will Excite You

Watch : Aidy Bryant Opens Up About New Hulu Series "Shrill"

It's the beginning of the end for Shrill.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Aidy Bryant took to social media to announce the premiere date for Shrill's third and final season. Alongside this announcement, the Saturday Night Live actress also shared first look images from season three.

She wrote, "MAY 7! THE THIRD AND FINAL SEASON OF @shrillhulu PREMIERES. Here is a little first look at this season."

In the new images, we see Bryant's Annie as she hits the town with girlfriends, bonds with roommate Fran (Lolly Adefope) and rocks a bold pink polka-dotted dress. Season two left Annie fresh off a breakup from insufferable boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones). So, we're certainly excited to see what's next for our leading lady!

And we aren't the only ones as fans have flooded Bryant's post with supportive comments. In fact, recent Saturday Night Live host and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy left a fire emoji in the comments section. Oh, and former SNL star Vanessa Bayer also shared celebratory emojis.