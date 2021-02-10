Lauren London Slams "Bulls--t" Pregnancy Rumors: "Please Stop"

Watch : Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London is not here for rumors and gossip.

On Feb. 10, the ATL star took to her Twitter to address an article that claimed she was pregnant.

"Woke up to some straight bulls--t. Rumors ! Lies !" she tweeted. "On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I'm NOT pregnant."

The actress is the mother two children, Kameron Carter, 11, who she shares with Lil Wayne, and Kross Ermias Asghedom, 4, who she shares with her late partner, Nipsey Hussle.

On March 31, 2019, it was announced that the Grammy-nominated Los Angeles rapper, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was fatally shot outside his store, The Marathon Clothing.

Lauren and Nipsey dated for six years at the time of his death and kept their relationship private. Although rumors circulated about Lauren's love life since Nip's death—including speculation linking her to Diddy—no such whispers have ever been revealed to hold any truth.

One year after the shooting, the mother of two took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the star's memory and lasting legacy.