Rihanna and LVMH Put Fenty Line on Hold "Pending Better Conditions"

Rihanna is getting out of the high fashion world—for now, at least.

The "Work" singer, who launched the Fenty fashion house with French luxury group LVMH in 2019, is now hitting the brakes. Per a statement from LVMH to The New York Times, Rihanna and the luxury group, which also owns Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine, decided together to put the endeavor on hold "pending better conditions."

This means that while the Fenty fashion house has no plans to release collections at this moment, they are not shutting down completely and may return to high-end couture down the line.

The news doesn't come completely out of nowhere. As NYT reported, Jean-Jacques Guiony, LVMH chief financial officer, shared that Fenty was still a "work in progress" during an October 2020 call about the group's earnings.

"On Fenty fashion, we are obviously still in a launching phase and we have to figure out exactly what is the right offer. It's not something that is easy. We were starting entirely from scratch," he said. "Obviously, we have the great help from Rihanna on this, but I would say it's still a work in progress when it comes to really defining what the offer will be."