See Lori Harvey's Sweet Birthday Message to "Best Friend" Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey couldn't help but gush over Michael B. Jordan on his special day.
To celebrate the Creed actor's 34th birthday on Feb. 9, the model took to social media to send her boyfriend a sweet message. "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget," she wrote. "I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."
In response to his leading lady's Instagram post, Michael commented, "Thank you baby I love you too."
Lori, who is the 24-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey, also took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos with the birthday boy. Alongside one snap of the couple bundled up in ski apparel, Lori wrote, "My favorite headache."
In additional posts on her Story, Lori adoringly called Michael her "big baby" as well as her "best friend" and her "sweet, stubborn, crazy ass Aquarius." And, last but not least, she made sure to note that her boyfriend is the "sexiest man alive," a title he received in late 2020.
As fans may recall, Lori and Michael first sparked romance rumors around Thanksgiving after they were spotted arriving in her hometown of Atlanta ahead of the holiday. In early January, after celebrating New Year's Eve in Salt Lake City, the duo made their romance Instagram official as they shared their first photos together on the social media platform.
After going public with their relationship, Michael and Lori took a trip to St. Barts, where they were photographed out on a yacht.
So, what do Michael and Lori's families think of their budding romance? "I still got my eye on him," Steve Harvey playfully said on iHeartRadio's The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "I mean I like I him, but like I say to all of them, 'I might like you. I might approve of you, but I've got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.' Just in case I need it."
And while the TV host confirmed that Michael is a "nice guy," he noted, "I got this little section where all I gotta do is a click a switch and I'd hate your ass."