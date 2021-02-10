Chris Harrison Responds to Speculation That Katie Thurston Is the Next Bachelorette

Chris Harrison is addressing rumors that he announced the next Bachelorette during the recently filmed Women Tell All special.

The host of ABC's dating franchise spoke to Rachel Lindsay for Extra on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and he claimed that Matt James' recent castoff Katie Thurston has not been named the new lead, despite media speculation to the contrary.

"We did not name her or anybody the next Bachelorette during the Women Tell All special. In fact, we didn't even talk who was the next Bachelorette," the host shared. "As far as I know, Katie, nobody has been named the next Bachelorette ... and I promise you this, it will not be a part of the Tell All special at all."

Chris explained that Katie will indeed be featured on the special, but that the topic of leading her own season did not come up.

"She was in the hot seat, as were several other women," he continued. "I didn't even ask her if she wanted to be the Bachelorette or even if she wanted to do that."