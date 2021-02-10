Black History MonthPriyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez "Chooses Not to Pay Attention" to Speculation Involving Her Romance With Alex Rodriguez

A source tells E! News exclusively that Jennifer Lopez is staying focused on work and paying no mind to discussion surrounding her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

By Ryan Gajewski Feb 10, 2021
Watch: J.Lo Reveals A-Rod Taught Her How Strips Clubs Work for "Hustlers"

Jennifer Lopez is busy with her work while ignoring chatter about her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez

A source tells E! News exclusively that Jennifer is heading overseas soon to film her new rom-com Shotgun Wedding. This follows recent online rumors involving the former baseball player and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

"J.Lo will soon begin working on her movie in the Dominican Republic," the insider shares. "Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumors get to her and chooses not to pay attention."

While the 51-year-old Hustlers star shoots her upcoming movie opposite Josh Duhamel, Alex will remain stateside due to his own professional obligations. 

"A-Rod is not going with her to the Dominican," the source continues. "He has his own work and a busy schedule. This is her thing, and she's very excited to get started on the project. They are celebrating Valentine's Day in Miami."

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

Fan speculation involving Alex and Madison began spreading after Southern Charm's Jan. 28 reunion, in which cast member Craig Conover accused her of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a Miami-based "ex-MLB player." Host Andy Cohen shared that the man was "married" and "very famous."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On Feb. 3, Madison told Page Six that Alex is "just an acquaintance," adding that they've spoken on the phone but never met up. Additionally, a source close to the 45-year-old Fox Sports analyst told E! News that he doesn't know Madison and has never met her.

Meanwhile, Shotgun Wedding has a new leading man after Josh replaced Armie Hammer, who was previously cast to star with Jennifer in the film. Armie announced last month that he would no longer appear in the Lionsgate film in light of his recent social media controversy

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

