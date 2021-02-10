David Dobrik Gives Halsey Her First Baby Gift and Her Reaction Is Priceless

David Dobrik is known for gifting his friends Teslas, Ferraris and more luxury vehicles, but he's trying out something different this time.
On the Tuesday, Feb. 9 episode of his podcast Views, the YouTuber welcomed Halsey, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, to his new home studio.
And since Halsey came on the show as a gift to David's friend and former assistant Natalie Mariduena, David thought it was only right to get the pregnant pop star a present too. "I don't know what to get a celebrity baby," the vlogger told her, "so we went to Tiffany and Co. and we got this cute little bear."
And David didn't skimp on the present for Halsey's little one. The teddy bear, which features Tiffany blue paws and a sterling silver "Return to Tiffany" tag, retails for $450 and is currently sold out.
What did Halsey think? "Shut up! Are you serious?" she practically shouted. "This is so cute!"
The artist also said this is the first gift she's gotten since announcing her pregnancy on Jan. 27. She joked, "I don't have any friends."
She also promised David that when her baby arrives, she'll let them know who bought their first-ever gift, to which David quipped, "The baby will be like, 'Who?'"
Fans are itching to know every last detail about Halsey's surprise pregnancy, but the star has been relatively tight-lipped about her experience.
What we do know, however, is that the 26 year old has some relatable pregnancy cravings. In January, the songstress told Kelly Clarkson that she's been doing some experimenting in the kitchen.
"I don't get people who eat Oreos dry. They have to be double stuffed, that's a rule for me," she explained. "Sometimes I like to smear peanut butter on them, which is a trick I learned from watching The Parent Trap as a young child."
Additionally, she's discovered a new way to eat her favorite cereals. She told The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers, "I started making Rice Krispy treats, but without the Rice Krispies. I know that doesn't make any sense, but I make them with other cereals. Like Fruity Pebbles treats, or like Cinnamon Toast Crunch treats. They're so easy to make and they're so good."
In other words, Halsey and her little one are eating good.