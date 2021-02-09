The Walking Dead Shares First On-Set Pic From the 11th and Final Season

Watch : Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind

Filming for the final season of The Walking Dead is underway.

On Monday, Feb. 8, production teased the AMC zombie series' 11th and final season by posting the first photo from set. And, from what we've seen in the new image below, viewers will be taken back to Alexandria, which has been left in a dismal state.

Alongside a picture of Alexandria's burnt windmill, The Walking Dead twitter account wrote, "The first day of the last season of #TWD."

The Walking Dead will return with new episodes for the remaining half of season 10 on Feb. 28. This means the extended season, which came about after the initial season finale was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will cover the aftermath of the Whisperer War.

Showrunner Angela Kang confirmed during 2020's Comic-Con@Home, "We will not be airing season 11 episodes this year as we normally would in October, but we're excited to announce an extended season 10, where there will be six extra episodes to follow the finale. Those will run in early 2021 if all goes well. We're working on those now and will have more to share soon."