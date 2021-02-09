Is Bachelor in Paradise Returning This Summer? Wells Adams Weighs In

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation.
Wells Adams stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and he did not hold back, telling co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Kym Whitley all about the Sarah Hyland-inspired advice he gave Matt James, what really happened when Heather Martin crashed last night's episode of The Bachelor and of course, whether fans can expect a new season of Bachelor in Paradise this summer.
"I hope to God it happens because it is the most fun show to do," Paradise's resident bartender shared. "And I have the best seat in the house because I just get to watch the dumpster fire burn in front of me. But I think the plan is that they're going to do it this year."
ABC exec Rob Mills expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with Variety on Jan. 13, but as Wells noted, there aren't any concrete plans quite yet: "Whether it's in Sayulita or a La Quinta, who knows?"
What Wells does know is that should the summer spinoff actually return this year, he wants Katie Thurston, a recently eliminated fan-favorite who gave Matt a vibrator on night one, to be cast.
There's just one problem: Katie is rumored to be the next Bachelorette.
At least, that's according to Bachelor Nation insider and podcast host Stephen Carbone. Katie has since seemingly shut down the rumors, and as Wells put it, Stephen—aka Reality Steve—"was wrong about me, so I will say that he's not 100 percent right."
If he is right about Katie, Wells would be "bummed."
"I had this whole plan of, like, she was going to come down to paradise and I was going to make her a drink and I was definitely going to use the vibrator to stir the margarita," he explained on Daily Pop. "And now I'm like, if it's true, then this doesn't get to happen!"
Despite all of the Bachelorette chatter, Matt's Bach season is far from over. Just last night, Heather Martin—who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor—made a surprise appearance, pulling up to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa and greeting a seemingly shocked Chris Harrison in an effort to meet Matt.
Bachelor Nation had lots of questions about Heather's arrival, and Wells gave E! News his take on the situation.
"So, what I heard about this was, this wasn't, like, the show having her come on to do this," he explained. "She heard where they were filming and just went there and for some reason, decided to rent the Dodge caravan. From what I understand, like, that scene where Chris comes out and he's like, 'What do you want me to do here? Like, you can't come on. You have to quarantine and you have to go through all this stuff.'"
"So, I think they were really like, 'Oh, my god, this is not good,'" Wells added.
The Bachelor in Paradise bartender continued to discuss Matt's search for love, but was hesitant to theorize about a winner, noting, "Who knows if he even chooses anybody?"
However, he eventually admitted, "My money's on Rachael [Kirkconnell] right now."
"And I'll tell you why," Wells began. "So, when I was guest hosting the boxing date with Chris, afterwards, [Matt] pulled me aside and he's like, 'What do you think? What do you think I should do?' I was like, 'I don't know. I don't know any of these people.' And he's like, 'Who do you think's hot?'"
"And I was like, 'Well, the tiny brunette's hot. She looks just like my fiancée. Go with that one,'" he continued, giving a shoutout to Sarah Hyland. "So my money's on Rachel, the girl that looks like Sarah."
Speaking of Sarah, Wells made sure to give E! News an update on their wedding after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a touchy subject right now," he admitted. "COVID is ruining everything, guys!"
So much so, Wells is pushing for "powder blue suits" and a Vegas ceremony: "Elvis needs to marry us."
"Surprisingly enough, Sarah is more for this idea than I thought originally," Wells added. "She's like, 'We need to get this going.'"
