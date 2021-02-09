Princess Eugenie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jack Brooksbank

Watch : Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby Boy

Princess Eugenie is a mom!

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew has welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the message continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie also shared the first photo of her son's hand on Instagram, captioning the sweet picture with three blue hearts.