Bella Hadid Claps Back After Follower Says She Looks "So Tired" in Bikini Photos

After an Instagram commenter wrote Bella Hadid looked "so tired" in her latest swimsuit selfies, the 24-year-old supermodel issued a scathing reply. Scroll on to read her response.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 09, 2021 3:47 PMTags
BikinisCelebritiesBella Hadid
Watch: Bella Hadid Reveals Her "Hard" Workout Routine

A word to the wise: Don't mess with Bella Hadid.

The supermodel put a follower in their place Monday, Feb. 8. It all started after the runway star shared a series of selfies that showed her posing in a bikini and pouting her lips, proudly noting her heritage by captioning the snapshots, "Palestinian and Dutch." 

While the post racked up more than 2 million likes and tons of complimentary comments, one fan couldn't resist noting, "You look so tired." Needless to say, Bella didn't waste any time clapping back. 

"I…..was…..and just woke up….," she replied. "I am…sorry that my bags…offend u."

The commenter seemed pretty surprised Bella responded—and quickly backtracked on their critique. "@bellahadid I'm screaming," they wrote. "Did my best girl just reply me?! Plus hey, you are so gorgeous! Your eye bags are a work of art."

Of course, Bella's family members had nothing but love for the 24-year-old's post. Mom Yolanda Hadid left a heart emoji while dad Mohamed Hadid wrote, "The princess." Supermodel sister Gigi Hadid also commented, "YUP."

photos
Bella Hadid's Best Looks

Bella has always loved the skin she's in and has never shied away from showing it off. To look back at some of the jaw-dropping looks she's proudly shared over the years, scroll on. 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

"Palestinian and Dutch," the runway star captioned a February 2021 bikini pic.

Instagram
Legs For Days

The model sported a neon thong bikini while celebrating her 24th birthday on a boat in the ocean. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Forecast

While attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show at Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid grabbed the attention of fans with her blue cropped halter top.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala Cutouts

At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Catwalk Queen

That same year, the supermodel sported a black catsuit by Alexander Wang, which featured faux nipple and belly button piercings. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Plunging on the Pink Carpet

For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 

Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior
A Supermodel in See-Through

The model posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.   

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Backless Bella

At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit. 

Splash News
Out in Undies

For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.  

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Sheer Star

At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hip-High Slit

The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

