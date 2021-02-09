Justin Hartley Jokes His 16-Year-Old Daughter Is "Trying to Kill Me" After Scary Car Incident

Watch : "This Is Us" Exclusive: Babies on the Way

Justin Hartley is facing every parent's worst nightmare: a teenager behind the wheel.

During a Feb. 9 interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, the This Is Us star updated his fans on how the driving lessons are going with his 16-year-old daughter Isabella Justice Hartley. Spoiler alert: He immediately called the experience "terrifying."

"It's the worst thing in the world. There's gotta be a better way to do this," he 44-year-old dad said. "But you put them behind the wheel, take them around the street and you keep expanding and we're kind o at the point where we're on the freeway and stuff."

While the entire ordeal is nerve-wracking for the TV star, he recalled getting a bit too comfortable with the new driver behind the wheel which led into a potential accident.

"The other day I take her out and I'm doing the father-daughter thing. I'm tryna teach her how to fill up the tank with gas and all this kind of stuff, thinking, maybe change a tire in a couple weeks," he recalled. "We fill up the tank and we're getting comfortable. And I go into the gas station and I have a sweet tooth so I just stock up on gummy bears."