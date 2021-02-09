Katy Perry Says She Hadn't Wanted Orlando Bloom to Share Stories About Welcoming Son With Ex Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry reluctantly learned that any advice can be helpful for new moms, regardless of the source of said advice.
The 36-year-old singer was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Feb. 8, where host Jimmy Kimmel asked how she's been adjusting to motherhood. Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.
"It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life," the "Teenage Dream" performer said of welcoming the little one. "I have family and support, and I've got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son."
Indeed, Orlando shares 10-year-son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and while the exes maintain a friendly relationship, Katy admitted she wasn't initially clamoring to hear minute details about the former couple's memorable moments as new parents. But ultimately, she decided to relent, and it paid off.
"So, as much as I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped," the American Idol judge continued. "They're like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this.'"
Katy went on to gush about her man, sharing, "He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."
When Jimmy asked if the Carnival Row actor was in the delivery room with her, she replied, "He was. He was such a great support. We had, like, a little boombox. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hands and looking into my eyes."
She added that Orlando filmed the delivery experience for her. "He was great," she shared. "I highly recommend it!" This led Jimmy to jokingly inquire whether Orlando planned to offer this service to other couples, to which Katy responded, "Yes, he should!"
Check out her interview in the above video to hear what she thought about The Weeknd spending $7 million of his own money on his Super Bowl halftime show.