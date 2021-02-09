Katy Perry Says She Hadn't Wanted Orlando Bloom to Share Stories About Welcoming Son With Ex Miranda Kerr

Watch : Katy Perry Flashes Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy

Katy Perry reluctantly learned that any advice can be helpful for new moms, regardless of the source of said advice.

The 36-year-old singer was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Feb. 8, where host Jimmy Kimmel asked how she's been adjusting to motherhood. Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

"It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life," the "Teenage Dream" performer said of welcoming the little one. "I have family and support, and I've got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son."

Indeed, Orlando shares 10-year-son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and while the exes maintain a friendly relationship, Katy admitted she wasn't initially clamoring to hear minute details about the former couple's memorable moments as new parents. But ultimately, she decided to relent, and it paid off.

"So, as much as I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped," the American Idol judge continued. "They're like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this.'"