Pink Shows Off Daughter Willow's Singing Voice in Adorable Video

Watch : Pink Embraces Her "Thunder Thighs" in Body-Positive Post

Pink had some major assistance as she marked her TikTok debut.

The pop star posted her inaugural video to the platform on Monday, Feb. 8 by sharing footage of 9-year-old daughter Willow belting out a song called "Cover Me in Sunshine."

Pink's clip began with Willow apparently chatting with her mom about what to perform. "Or I could just sing 'Cover Me in Sunshine,'" the girl said.

Willow proceeded to make it quite clear that vocal talent runs in this family as she impressively sang, "Cover me in sunshine/ Shower me in good times/ Tell me that the world's been spinning, since the beginning and everything will be all right/ Just cover me in sunshine."

She ended her tune with an adorable clap-and-snap combo and modestly said, "OK." Pink, who shares Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, was quite the proud mom as she enjoyed a hearty laugh and repeated, "OK!"