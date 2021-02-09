Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares Their Hope for a ''Normal'' Future After Documentary

Watch : Justin Timberlake Under Fire After "Framing Britney Spears" Doc

Britney Spears' boyfriend is speaking out in light of the recently released documentary episode about her conservatorship and mental health.

Following the FX docuseries The New York Times Presents airing its Feb. 5 episode "Framing Britney Spears," Sam Asghari released a statement to People to express his hopes for their future and to thank fans for sending well-wishes.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," the statement read. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

The harrowing episode focused on the situation surrounding the 39-year-old music superstar having been under the conservatorship of father Jamie Spears since 2008, meaning he has legal control of her personal and financial decisions. Despite the burgeoning #FreeBritney movement, a judge in November 2020 refused Britney's request to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship.