These Glam and Gutsy Fashion Week Looks Are Guaranteed to Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Fitted to Open PatBO at NYFW

It's that time of year again!

Fashion is one of the few things that can transport you to another world with something as simple as a piece of fabric or pint-sized embellishment. And in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's safe to say that everyone deserves a little escapism.

In fact, last year's fashion week presentations, which were mostly held virtually, brought an entire fashion fantasy with collections that featured daring, over-the-top and electrifying designs.

While 2020's creations left people in awe, New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2022 has already made a major comeback. After all, style fanatics have already gotten a taste of what's to come. During Moschino's runway extravaganza on Sept. 9, creative director Jeremy Scott put an over the top spin on children's toys and imagery.

So, before you ooh and aah over this year's latest collections, take a walk down (fashion) memory lane and see the most iconique looks to ever debut during fashion week.