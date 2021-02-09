Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Signs Modeling Contract

Watch : Kobe Bryant & Gianna 1 Year Later: E! News Rewind

Natalia Bryant is following in her dad's footsteps by stepping into the spotlight.

The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, Natalia signed with a modeling agency on Monday, Feb. 8. That means that less than three weeks after she turned 18, his eldest daughter is poised to become the next superstar in the family.

IMG Models Worldwide announced the deal on Instagram and quoted her as saying, "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model."

She added, "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Natalia later told her 2.3 million Instagram followers that she is "beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family." The agency also reps Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and more A-list models.