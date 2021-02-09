Paris Hilton Recalls Feeling "Violated Every Single Day" in Testimony Against Utah Boarding School

Watch : Nicky Hilton Opens Up About Paris Hilton Documentary

Paris Hilton testified in a Utah court on Monday, Feb. 8 about abuse she allegedly experienced as a teenager while staying at a boarding school in the state.

Her testimony against Provo Canyon School was in support of a Utah bill focused on ending abuse in the state's congregate care facilities. The bill, S.B. 127, passed unanimously in the Utah Senate.

"My name is Paris Hilton, I am an institutional abuse survivor and I speak today on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of children currently in residential care facilities across the United States," she said as part of her testimony, per People. "For the past 20 years, I have had a recurring nightmare where I'm kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched and locked in a facility. I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare was just a dream, ​but it is not​."

In describing her alleged experiences at the institution, she said, "I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis.​ I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights."