Your Official Self Love & Self Care Valentine's Day Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The pressure of finding a special someone in time for Valentine's Day? We're not here for it. But self love isn't exclusive to the single. Whether you're riding solo or in a relationship this Valentine's Day, we've found products that place an emphasis on self love and care.
Celebs have have joined in on the sexual wellness conversation as well, destigmatizing what was once taboo. Notably, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has a section dedicated to sexual health, while Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh covers all things relationships. Cara Delevingne to Dakota Johnson are also bringing sexual wellness into the mainstream by owning and investing in sex-tech and sexual wellness products.
So ahead, shop some of Delevingne and Johnson's sex-positive products, plus so much more!
Osea Vagus Nerve Oil
This oil is for the vagus nerve…you know, the nerve in your cranium? It's also the longest nerve in the body. So massage this soothing-scented oil on both sides of your neck as well as behind your earlobes. You can also dispense some in your hands and inhale deeply... and relaaaaax.
Better Love Don't Text Your Ex
The name of this bestselling vibrator says it all. It's heart-shaped for Valentine's Day and has 10 vibration modes.
Truly Acai Your Boobies Lifting Boob Butter
This TikTok fave body lotion is designed to firm and tighten your breasts, while also helping to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and fine lines.
Truly Buns Of Glowry Tighten & Glow Smoothing Butt Polish
Don't forget your booty, either. This body scrub promises to make skin firmer, while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and cellulite. It also hydrates to plump up your skin.
Fur Oil
This oil designed for your pubic area softens hair and clears your pores for fewer ingrown hairs. And if that's not enough to sell you on this product, Emma Watson raves about it.
Maude Burn No. 1 Massage Candle
Dakota Johnson has teamed up with sexual wellness brand Maude, which sells this jojoba oil-based massage candle, as a co-creative director and investor. It's a one-stop shop to set the mood.
Lora DiCarlo Fluid Coco Body & Massage Oil
Speaking of celebs destigmatizing sexual wellness, Cara Delevingne is the co-owner and creative advisor of sex-tech company Lora DiCarlo. They sell this body and massage oil to help "anyone of any gender feel good all over." It's made of only raw organic coconut oil and shea butter, and can be used for an intimate massage or as an everyday moisturizer.
Hitachi Original Magic Wand
This classic bestselling vibrator has four vibration patterns and is on sale now!
Foria Awaken Arousal Oil
This arousal oil is CBD-infused to enhance pleasure and ease discomfort. Awaken oil was designed to support sexual wellness for women, solo or with a partner.
Intimacy Deck by BestSelf
This card deck has 150 conversation starters for couples to encourage vulnerability. Because strengthening your relationships counts as self care!
Classic Erotica Dirty Dice Game
This simple game comes with two dice: one labeled with body parts and the other with action words. It's a quick and easy way to spice up your night.
Aromatherapy Associates Discovery Wellbeing Miniature Collection
These essential oils will leave you feeling more zen in a snap. You can massage them on your body or theirs for an aromatherapeutic experience. And the sampler array is a great way to try out all of Aromatherapy Associates amazing scents!
CBD Bath Bombs
This CBD bath bomb is not only gummy bear shaped, but also smells like one thanks to its orange, lemon and lavender essential oils.
Courage Over Comfort Deck by BestSelf
Once you've relaxed and had your moments of Zen, we recommend this deck of personal-growth prompts and challenges you to get out of your comfort zone.