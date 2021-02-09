Why Shaunie O'Neal Thinks Basketball Wives Just Made a "Major Change" for the Better

Prepare for a season unlike any other.

When Basketball Wives started filming new episodes in early 2020, the cast knew there was unresolved drama that needed to be addressed. But when COVID-19 hit and the Black Lives Matter movement became a national discussion, priorities began to shift resulting in a season many may not see coming.

"A lot happened within the group's dynamic in the past year and I think that instead of tearing us apart, it may have brought us closer together," cast member and executive producer Shaunie O'Neal exclusively shared with E! News. "With the pandemic on top of that, I think we as women sat back and realized what's important and how we want to be represented on national television and so many things took a priority in our lives when it came to filming television."

The ex-wife of retired NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal continued, "I'm glad we all kind of had that snap of a finger at the same time. Maybe not all, but most of us had that light bulb come up to do better and be better as women and women of color."

In previews for the new season premiering Tuesday, Feb. 9 on VH1, the entire cast including Evelyn Lozada, Malaysia Pargo, Jackie Christie and Jennifer Williams come together for an extended stay in a Southern California mansion.