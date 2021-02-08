The Best Presidents' Day 2021 Home and Mattress Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Holiday weekends and mattress deals go hand in hand. So be sure to shop the home and mattress deals below from our favorite stores like Casper and Burrow in honor of Presidents' Day. You'll save big on not only mattresses, but also on pillows, lighting and more.
Check it out!
Avocado Mattress
SHOP NOW: Save $100 off green and vegan hybrid mattresses using the code GREEN100, $200 off latex & luxury organic crib mattresses using the code FLAG200 and get two pillows free with a green or vegan mattress purchase using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.
Bear Mattress
SHOP NOW: Save 20% off site-wide using the code PD20, plus score two cloud pillows and a mattress protector free with every mattress purchase (a $250 value).
Burrow
SHOP NOW: Save 10% off up to $1,799, $200 off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+ or $500 off $4,000+ using the code POTUS.
Casper
SHOP NOW: Save 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else.
eBay
SHOP NOW: Get an extra 20% off certified refurbished using the code PREZDAY20.
Lumens
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% on lighting, furniture, fans and more. Use the code STRING for a free gift, plus score free shipping.
Mattress Firm
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off mattresses from top-rated brands. Get a queen mattress starting at $299.99.
Overstock
SHOP NOW: Shop the President's Day Blowout with free shipping on every order and discounts of up to 70% off. There's patio furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49 and home décor starting at $24.
Tempur-Pedic
SHOP NOW: Save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off at the Presidents' Day Sale.
YLighting
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% during the Presidents' Day Sale, plus score free shipping. Enter the code BONUS for a free gift (from 2/10 through 2/16).