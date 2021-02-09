Super BowlAshley & G-Eazy KardashiansAaron & SHailenePhotosVideos

Luxe Bralettes Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

It's time to make your bralette the star of your outfit!

By Emily Spain Feb 09, 2021 4:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop Daily Pop
E-comm: Daily Pop Tuesday Trends - Bralettes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

While we still have a few more weeks of winter left, celebs like Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are rocking the latest fashion must-have: luxe bralettes! Although you might be used to wearing bralettes underneath your clothes, it's time to be bold and start making bralettes the centerpiece of your outfits.

Whether you wear them alone with joggers or leather pants or underneath blazers and see-through tops, the bralette trend is open to interpretation. Not to mention, these fashion must-haves won't break your bank!

See below for our 11 favorite luxe bralettes and bra top styles.

read
Valentine's Day Fashion: Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve and Everywhere Else

Free People Katrina Bralette

This chic faux leather bralette will look great under a blazer or sheer top! It's also lined with soft cups to offer extra comfort and support.

$48
Revolve
$48
Nordstrom

Eberjey Elon Relaxed Bralette

Whether you're lounging around the house or ready to embrace the bralette trend outside, this soft, finely ribbed style is for you! The Elon Bralette also comes in four neutral shades so you can have one to match every outfit.

$58
Eberjey

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares Hope for "Normal" Future

2

The Biggest Revelations From Priyanka Chopra's Book, Unfinished

3

Cheat Sheet: All of Aaron Rodgers' Subtle Clues About Shailene Woodley

Black Mixed Print Satin Bralette

Add some fun to your outfit with this mixed print satin top. Plus, there's matching pants!

$35
$18
PrettyLittleThing

Only Hearts Shine On Bra

This sequined bra will elevate any outfit! It's a great statement piece for date night, birthday dinners or any fancy occasion.

$110
PrettyLittleThing

SheIn Women's Strappy Plain V Neck Crop Top

This flirty crop top comes in 13 different colors and textures. And it's only $17, so you can stock up!

$17
Amazon

White Rib Ruffle Detail Bralette

We could plan out our entire spring mood board around this ruffle bralette. Not only can you dress it up or down, the ruffle detailing is everything!

$20
$13
PrettyLittleThing

Free People So Long Bra

Pair this lace-trimmed bra with a pair of leather pants and some strappy sandals for the ultimate date night look!

$58
Free People

Tangerine Stretch Satin Bralette

Add a pop of color to your outfit with this bralette! It features a stretchy satin fabric so you can feel comfortable and empowered.

$25
$12
PrettyLittleThing

Free People Ellery Sweater Longline

We're obsessed with this metallic knit style from Free People! It's perfect for embracing the bralette trend during the winter.

$38
Revolve

Plunging Neckline Crop Top with Golden Ring Centerpiece

Pair this affordable crop top with a sweater or blazer during the colder months, and then wear it alone during the spring and summer!

$10-$22
Amazon

Khaki Rib Overlock Loose Stitch Detail Bralette

We love the loose stitch detailing on this bralette. It will look great under a leather jacket, too!

$20
$13
PrettyLittleThing

For more fashion must-haves, check out 15 Things You Need to Rock The Extremely See-Through Trend!

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares Hope for "Normal" Future

2

The Biggest Revelations From Priyanka Chopra's Book, Unfinished

3

Cheat Sheet: All of Aaron Rodgers' Subtle Clues About Shailene Woodley

4

YouTuber Timothy Wilks Shot Dead While Filming a Robbery Prank

5
Exclusive

All the Details on Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Engagement

Latest News

Inside Michael B. Jordan's Sexy New Romance With Lori Harvey

Luxe Bralettes Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

Bella Hadid Slams Critic Who Said She Looks "So Tired" in Bikini Pics

Blake Lively's Unicorn Cake Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval

Epic Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All of Your Favorite Superheroes

The Hilarious Reason Mila Kunis Called Herself a "Horrible Mom"

Heather Rae Young Debuts Tattoo of Tarek El Moussa's Name on Her Butt