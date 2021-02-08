Salma Hayek Reveals How She Overcame Her Snake Phobia to Film From Dusk Till Dawn

Watch : How Salma Hayek Overcame Snake Phobia in "From Dusk Till Dawn"

Can you imagine From Dusk Till Dawn without Salma Hayek? We can't.

However, as Hayek shared on Monday, Feb. 8's all-new E! News Daily Pop, she almost lost her role in the 1996 horror action film. According to Hayek, due to her fear of snakes, she initially refused to dance with the giant yellow snake.

"I have a phobia," Hayek recalled to E!'s Justin Sylvester. "It was not on the script. I agreed to the movie and then, Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino decided that the dance is with the snake on me."

Per Hayek, after she refused to dance with the snake, the director and writer were prepared to replace her with someone who would. She added, "They said, 'Ok then, we'll just go to another actor that wants your part.'"

Rather than give up the role, Hayek chose to conquer her fear. She noted, "Frankly, I really needed to pay the rent."