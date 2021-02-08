OWN TV Host Dr. Laura Berman's Son Samuel Dead at 16 After Apparent Overdose

Dr. Laura Berman is mourning the loss of her teenage son.

On Monday, Feb. 8, the New York Times best-selling author and sex therapist confirmed on Instagram that her 16-year-old son Samuel Berman Chapman passed away from a drug overdose.

"My beautiful boy is gone. 16 years old. Sheltering at home. A drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and gave him fentanyl laced Xanax and he overdosed in his room," Dr. Berman shared on social media. "They do this because it hooks people even more and is good for business but it causes overdose and the kids don't know what they are taking. My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing. I post this now only so that not one more kid dies."

The Language of Love podcast host added, "We watched him so closely. Straight A student. Getting ready for college. Experimentation gone bad. He got the drugs delivered to the house. Please watch your kids and WATCH SNAPCHAT especially. That's how they get them."