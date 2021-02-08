YouTube Personality Shane Dawson Admits His Career Is "Over" After "Racism" Controversies

Watch : Shane Dawson Apologizes for Blackface & Racist Comments

Nearly eight months after his viral "Taking Accountability" video, controversial Internet personality Shane Dawson is getting some attention for something he's said.

On Feb. 5, Dawson's fiancé Ryland Adams posted an "Extreme Hoarder Room Makeover!" video in which Dawson made an appearance. While out at a furniture store together, Dawson gushed over a life-size red horse statue. "I want him so much," he said. "Here's the thing—I know that I'm weird and I know that my career is over and I know that I'm just that crazy guy who buys weird toys."

Dawson has kept a low profile in recent months, last posting to YouTube and Twitter on June 26, the day he uploaded an apology video amid renewed backlash for past problematic behavior.

"I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos or un-tagging my Instagram things or literally doing whatever I can to pretend like those things didn't happen," he said in the video. "Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I'm 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don't know who that person is anymore."