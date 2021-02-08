Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Live it Up During Date Night at Super Bowl 2021

Work hard, play harder!
Just one year ago, Jennifer Lopez was taking center stage at the Super Bowl as the Pepsi Halftime Show performer. Fast-forward to Sunday, Feb. 7 where the music superstar was able to enjoy the game just as a fan.
In several social media posts on Instagram, fans got a glimpse into Jennifer's experience at the biggest football game of the year with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
After boarding a private plane with former Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Silva, New York Yankees player Aaron Judge and some Presidente beer, the couple took their seats inside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Alex looked handsome in a suit, while J. Lo sported Louis Vuitton. "It's all about the glow," she teased on Instagram as she completed her beauty look with J.Lo Beauty.
In between watching the game, Jennifer took time to express gratitude for hospital workers caring for COVID-19 patients. She held up a sign that read, "Thank you, healthcare heroes."
She later was spotted dancing to The Weeknd as he lit up the venue with his greatest hits.
The couple's date night comes after Alex made headlines for his relationship (or lack thereof) with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. There was so much speculation that the Bravolebrity had to address the rumors in an interview.
"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she declared to Page Six, adding that they've spoken on the phone but have never met up. Furthermore, a source close to the athlete previously told E! News that he doesn't know the Bravo star and has never met her.
Ultimately, Super Bowl weekend is filled with great memories for Jennifer. After all, many pop culture fans won't forget her 2020 halftime show with Shakira.
"I got emotional because we did, we worked so hard," Jennifer previously shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's hundreds of people, they put that stage together in seven minutes and then you get on it, and you rock. It's just crazy. It is such a big deal. And I'm just glad everybody liked it! That's why I got emotional."