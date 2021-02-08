Super BowlAaron & SHaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Cheat Sheet: All The Ways Aaron Rodgers Hinted At Shailene Woodley During Engagement Announcement

Too focused on the Super Bowl? No worries, here's what you need to know: Madison LeCroy addressed those A.Rod rumors, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reunited and Margot Robbie debuted a new look.

Watch: 2021 Super Bowl Winner Predicted By Adorable Puppies

In the words of our fearless leader and life coach Eric Taylor, "There are more important things than football."

With that in mind, we're not going to bore you with a recap of Super Bowl LV. We won't remind you that Amanda Gorman and ALS interpreter Warren Snipe took home the titles of MVP before the game even started. We won't tell you how we've personally requested Miley CyrusThe Weeknd, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church perform at all events moving forward. And as for all those commercials? Nah, we won't go into great detail here.

Because in the end, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9. And regardless of the score, we like to think pregnant Brittany Matthews and Gisele Bundchen remain the true champions.

So, with more important things than football on our mind, we present you everything you need to know that has nothing to do with pigskin.

Most Valuable Proposal
Seems like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are headed for the end zone together. While accepting the MVP Award at the NFL honors, the quarterback oh-so-casually revealed he was off the market. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," he said. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career."

And while he didn't mention the actress by name—just a nod to "my fiancée"—he did seem to drop hints about Shailene. First, as he shouted out his supporters on and off the field, he recognized Jodie Foster, who is starring alongside Shailene in The Mauritanian. Then—bear with us—he encouraged fans to "read books, meditate, speak things to life, manifest desires with your heart, question everything and spread love and positivity." And that's a lot of what Shailene preaches. In fact, podcast Who? Weekly pointed out several interviews in which she spoke of manifesting and positivity. It's not a lot but it is something. 

And as they are dabble with long distance while she films Misanthrope in Montreal, they "see each other when they can," a source previously told E! News. "They have kept things private and low key." We have no referee training whatsoever, but it feels safe to call this love story a touchdown.

Enjoy This Sweet Tea
Y'all ready for this? During the first part of the Southern Charm reunion, Madison LeCroy was accused of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a Miami-based former MLB player. (Andy Cohen described him as "married" and "very famous.") Soon, investigative fans began pointing fingers toward Alex Rodriguez. Yes, the same one who's engaged to Jennifer Lopez. And it certainly didn't help when co-star Danni Baird revealed Madison and A.Rod had been "FaceTiming or something."

So, Madison addressed the speculation herself, admitting she did indeed have "innocent" phone calls with the 45-year-old dad. "That's the truth," she revealed to Page Six. "Never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance...He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." Meanwhile, a close to A.Rod told E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."

And that's the tea.

Back In Bloom?
Ah, nothing like sports to bring people together. Just months after announcing their split, Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reunited in Tampa for some pre-Super Bowl events. At the WTR Pool and Grill, the exes "looked happy," shared a source, "and we're having fun drinking and dancing together." In fact, they spent the entire evening side-by-side, just as they intended. "Peter and Kelley knew they were both planning to be in Tampa for the Super Bowl and had plans to meet up," the insider explained. "They have been in touch and are working on their relationship."

But their status is more it's complicated than rosy future. While Peter "regrets their breakup," according to the source, "Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he's not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter."

The journey continues...

Hair's The Deal
Hollywood is going through...something. That's the only way we can describe all these jaw-dropping hair transformations. Clare Crawley and Shakira dyed their locks pink while Ana de Armas debuted a blunt bob. Plus, Margot Robbie looked completely unrecognizable when she unveiled jet black hair on set of her new movie. 

While we wait for someone to get bangs, keep scrolling for more of the biggest transformations of the week.

Jessie James Decker

Hey, Jessie!

If you are in need of fitspo right now, let the "Flip My Hair" singer's recent Instagram post about "stepping it up" in the gym motivate you

"The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym! Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger!" she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a photo of herself flexing in the mirror. "I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I'm gonna try! I have goals and I'm not stopping until I'm there."

You look like you already got there and bought property to us, babe!

The mother of three previously opened up to E! News about gaining the "quarantine 10" and getting back on track. 

"I mean, we were having, like, wine every night for a minute there," the 32-year-old admitted. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is not a good habit!' So we're back on a good program, I'm working out a few times a week. I'm eating well. And so I just feel good about it."

French Montana

The rapper showed off his impressive six-pack abs in an Instagram post highlighting his weight loss.

"NEVER UNDERESTIMATE YOURSELF," the 36-year-old captioned the before-and-after images. "don't let nobody speed up your process! LIFE'S TRAGEDIES TURN TO LIFE'S GOALS ! THANK U FOR THE MOTIVATION."

In an interview with XXL last month, Montana opened up about his health issues that resulted in him spending a week in the ICU in 2019. 

"I had a little health scare," he explained. "I tell people all the time, 'If you don't end up in the ICU after your birthday, then it wasn't a good birthday.'"

Since waking up in the hospital on Nov. 21, 2019, Montana has been sober. 

"It was just overdoing something for too long," he explained. "And, to the point where, now sober is becoming my new high."

 

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Welcome back to the dark side, Bachelorette. 

After years of lighter locks, Bristowe showed off a photo of her darker hair on Instagram, one that gave us major flashbacks to her time handing out roses in 2015.

The Dancing With the Stars champ shared the process on her Instagram Story, which showed her masked up with dark dye in her locks. Bristowe, 35, then posted the final look on her Instagram grid. Of her new look, she wrote, "Hello darkness my old friend."

Colin Farrell

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Farrell, 44, debuted his bald head while walking to his car in Los Feliz, Calif. on Feb. 2. The In Bruges star appeared to be finishing a workout as he donned a black Nike sleeveless top and gray shorts. He also wore a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The sighting comes about six weeks after Farrell was seen with a full head of dark hair. It's possible the Golden Globe winner shaved his head for a role. After all, the Fantastic Beasts alum has been known to completely change his appearance for a character.

For instance, fans had to do a double take after they caught a glimpse of him playing The Penguin on the set of The Batman in October, and he proved to be nearly unrecognizable in the film's trailer.

Shakira

Shakira, Shakira! Is that you?

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer debuted a new look on Instagram on Feb. 5, appearing in a photo sporting hot pink hair and a matching pink and white long-sleeve top. "Voilà!" she captioned the jaw-dropping picture.

"The idea was that it would be more pink," she says in a video captioned "Surprise!" that showed her running a heated brush through her hair, which falls past her chest. "But since I ran out of pink, I had to mix it with another product that I had out there that was a little more intense."

Nick Jonas

Looks like he really did go to the Year 3000! OK, more like 2071.

The 28-year-old "Jealous" singer aged 50 years for a 2021 Super Bowl commercial, giving fans and wife Priyanka Chopra a glimpse into the future.

In the ad for Dexcom—a monitoring system that helps people with diabetes to track their glucose levels without having to prick their fingers—Jonas, who is a type-1 diabetic, boasts, "We have a technology that can do this," before snapping his fingers and instantly turning into an old man. 

"Drones deliver packages, and people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers?" he asks. "What?"

Andie MacDowell

And the award for the hottest silver fox of 2021 goes to the Four Weddings and a Funeral star, who opened up about embracing her natural hair during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show

"What happened was, I wasn't coloring my hair and it was half-colored back here and you could see my roots and my daughters kept telling me I looked badass," the 62-year-old actress shared of her new look. "The idea that I could look badass really appealed to me. So I went for it and I'm enjoying it."

MacDowell continued to explain that she will "correct people" when they say she has gray hair. "I'm salt and pepper, it's silver!"

Which, of course, means the mom of three is a silver fox, a title she fully embraces.

"It's not that I'm letting myself go, I don't think of it that way," she stated. "When I first did it, I went to the grocery store...and I saw a man there...a silver fox guy. And I immediately just put my shoulders back and I was like, 'And so am I!' We just shot a look to each other and I was like, 'I'm a silver fox!' That's where I'm at right now."

And we love that for you. 

Rose Byrne

The Australian actress is fully embracing the '80s for her latest role. 

Byrne was spotted rocking a big mass of dark curls and a colorful leotard on the set of her new Apple TV+ series Physical.

Set in Southern California in the 1980s, the dramedy follows the Bridesmaids star's transformation from unsatisfied housewife to a powerhouse through an unexpected avenue: aerobics.

