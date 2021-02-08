Model Camille Kostek Is Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's Biggest Fan at the 2021 Super Bowl

Watch : 2021 Super Bowl Winner Predicted By Adorable Puppies

Win or lose, Rob Gronkowski has already received plenty of support throughout the first half of Super Bowl LV courtesy of longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star tight end scored two touchdowns in the first half of the NFL's annual championship game on Sunday, Feb. 7, and Camille took to social media to make it clear that she's his No. 1 fan.

After Rob caught an eight-yard touchdown from quarterback Tom Brady in the first quarterback to give his team a 7-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs, the 28-year-old model posted a video to Instagram of herself dancing to Dua Lipa's hit "Levitating."

Not long after, the 31-year-old former New England Patriots standout caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Tom in the second quarter to go up 14-3. At the end of the first half, the Bucs held a commanding 21-6 lead to cap off Rob and Tom's first season with the team, although nothing is a sure bet when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is involved, as he is known for orchestrating late-game comebacks.