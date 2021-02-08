Super BowlAaron & SHaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Gwen Stefani Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton Romance in Surprise Super Bowl 2021 Commercial

In a Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani poked fun at her romance with Blake Shelton. See the commercial that also featured Adam Levine.

Talk about a "Sweet Escape" from that football game.

During the second quarter of Super Bowl 2021, T-Mobile premiered their highly anticipated commercial with a few familiar faces from The Voice. It all started when Gwen Stefani expressed her dating hopes a few years back with fellow coach Adam Levine.

"I think I'm ready to start dating again," she explained to the Maroon 5 frontman. "I'm sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different. Maybe from another country and someone cultured and sensitive and who's not threatened by a strong, confident woman."

Unfortunately, Adam had a spotty network that wasn't T-Mobile. As a result, he heard something completely different. "I'm sick of L.A. guys," Gwen shared. "I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confidant woman." 

Adam replied, "I have your guy." Fast-forward to a romantic dinner date where Gwen is shocked to see Blake Shelton walk in wearing his signature jeans and flannel button down. Little did she know that in real life, the No Doubt singer would end up getting engaged to the country singer in October 2020.

2021 Super Bowl: Star Sightings

As the commercial reminded fans: Don't trust your love life to just any network. Well played, T-Mobile.

To see even more commercials from the big game, keep scrolling below.

State Farm/Sprinklr Publishing
State Farm Ad Starring Drake

Like a good neighbor, Drake is there! The Grammy winner joined Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Paul Rudd and Jake from State Farm for a hilarious commercial. Watch the ad here.

T-Mobile
T-Mobile Ad Starring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & Adam Levine

After a bad network connection, Adam Levine decided to set up Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton. The results are must-see. Watch the ad here

Leo Burnett Worldwide
Edwards Scissorhands Parody Cadillac Ad Starring Timothée Chalamet and Winona Ryder

In this ad for all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ, the Stranger Things actress reprises her role of Kim from Tim Burton's 1990 film alongside the Call Me By Your Name actor, who plays her and Johnny Depp's title character's son, Edgar Scissorhands. Watch the ad here.

Lightning Orchard / Viacom
Oikos Ad Starring SpongeBob SquarePants and NFL Stars

NFL stars Saquon Barkley, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Hurts, Devin White, Kendrick Bourne, Austin Jackson and American Ninja Warrior competitor Angela Gargano appear with SpongeBob SquarePants in this ad for Oikos Pro yogurts. Watch the ad here.

Discovery
Puppy Bowl PSA Starring Dr. Jill Biden and Champ and Major, the First Dogs

In this PSA set to air during Puppy Bowl XVII, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and her and President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major appear in a PSA emphasizing the importance of social distancing and wearing masks, even on dog walks, during the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the PSA here.

Instagram / Zayn Malik
Coors Ad Starring Zayn Malik

The pop singer, former One Direction star and boyfriend of Gigi Hadid is promoting Coors Light and Coors Seltzer's new "Big Game Commercial of Your Dreams." The night before the Super Bowl, he appeared on Instagram while in bed.

"OK, so I just woke up. It's about 3 o'clock in the morning and I had quite a cool dream, to be honest with you," he said. "I see like, this huge robot, a metal robot but he's made of Coors cans and he's was like, walking over the hills. And there's some streams and there's some rivers. To be honest, I didn't think it was going to work. I was quite skeptical. But actually, it worked. So now I told you my dream. You can tell me yours."

Haig Club
Mixology Ad Starring David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Diddy

In addition to starring in a Super Bowl ad, Aviation Gin owner Ryan Reynolds, DeLeón Tequila owner Sean "Diddy" Combs and David Beckham of Haig Club Whisky will be donating one million dollars to support the bartending community. Watch the ad here

Uber Eats
Uber Eats Ad Starring Cardi B

The rapper joins forces with Wayne's World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey to support local restaurants for Uber Eats' Super Bowl spot. Watch the ad here. 

Yard Dog TV, Inc
Dexcom Ad Starring Nick Jonas

The singer, a type 1 diabetic, promotes the Dexcom G6 CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) system. Watch the ad here.

Skechers
Skechers Ad Starring Tony Romo and Candice Romo

The retired NFL star and his wife appear in this ad for the sneakers brand's new Max Cushioning line. Watch the commercial here.

Scotts Lawn/Youtube
Scotts & Miracle-Gro Ad Starring John and Ella Travolta

The father-daughter duo shows off their dancing skills as they recreate a famous Grease number for Scotts & Miracle-Gro. Plus, Martha StewartThe Office's Leslie David Baker, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Carl Weathers and more appear in the ad. Watch it here.

LogitechYoutube
Logitech Ad Starring Lil Nas X

The "Old Town Road" star is using his voice for more than just singing. "We stand there in defiance. We the makers, we the ground-breakers, we the creators, the streamers... and dreamers," he shares, as footage shows people using technology to create digital art. See the Logitech ad here.

Pepsi/Youtube
Pepsi Ad Starring The Weeknd

Ahead of his performance on Sunday, Feb. 7, The Weeknd is shown walking through a tunnel of a football stadium, as his past music videos play in the background. Hopefully, it's a glimpse of what's to come. Watch the ad here.

Amazon's Alexa
Amazon's Alexa Ad Starring Michael B. Jordan

In a 2021 Super Bowl ad, Michael B. Jordan becomes the center of a woman's fantasy as she imagines him as the physical embodiment of Amazon's smart home operating system, aka Alexa. Watch a teaser now

Cutwater Spirits
Cutwater Spirits Ad

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is debuting its "Cut Out" campaign on Super Bowl Sunday. While Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire doesn't appear in the Game Day ad, she helped support the campaign online. Watch the commercial here

Squarespace
Squarespace Ad

Squarespace, the all-in-one website building and e-commerce platform, partnered with Dolly Parton to re-record her workplace anthem, "9 to 5" as "5 to 9." 

Dolly's first-ever perfume titled "A Scent from Above" will also be appearing in the Squarespace commercial, which will coincide with the fragrances website launch. Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Stella Artois Ad Starring Lenny Kravitz

On Feb. 1, Stella Artois released their ad with Lenny Kravitz. The collaboration hopes to  encourage everyone to invest in a diverse portfolio of unscripted nights, last-minute plans and good times spent laughing and loving with a Stella Artois in hand and those dearest to you. Watch the commercial here

Uber Eats/Youtube
Uber Eats Ad Starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey

An excellent reunion! On Saturday, Jan. 30, Uber Eats released their Super Bowl ad starring the dynamic Wayne's World duo. "And we're back," Mike Myers says as his '90s character Wayne. He adds, with the help of Dana Carvey's Garth, "2020 was a great year...NOT!"

"We just wanted to say that we'll see you soon for the game," Wayne shares, "which for legal reasons cannot be named." Watch the ad here.

 

 

Frito Lay
Doritos Ad Starring Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel

The Mindy Project actress and Jimmy Kimmel Live! host promote Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch chips. Watch the teaser here.

Woven Agency
Tide Ad Starring Jason Alexander

In this ad for Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10x Detergent, a teenage boy wears a sweatshirt bearing Jason Alexander's face and later runs into the real actor, who has a very Seinfeld moment. Watch the commercial here.

The ad features Joey Scarbury's 1981 song "Believe It or Not," the theme from the '80s show The Greatest American Hero. Alexander's Seinfeld character George Costanza famously parodied the song on an answering machine message on the ‘90s NBC sitcom.

PepsiCo
Rockstar Energy Drinks Ad Starring Lil Baby

The Grammy-nominated rapper appears onstage in this ad that celebrates the journeys of actual rock stars and features real-life first responders, medical professionals and entrepreneurs. Watch a teaser here.

Foote, Cone & Belding
Michelob Ultra Ad Featuring Don Cheadle and Brother Colin Cheadle

The beer commercial features celebrity look-alikes. Watch the ad here.

Wieden+Kennedy New York
Bud Light Ad

In this ad for Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, life gives you lemons, even though you never asked for them. Watch the commercial here.

Anomaly
Vroom Ad

A visit to a car dealership turns into a scary scene from a thriller in this ad for Vroom. Watch it here.

Grey Global Group Inc.
Pringles Ad

This Pringles chips ad, promoting its flavor stacking technique, depicts the joyous aftermath of the return of a space capsule to Earth. Watch the ad here.

Venables Bell & Partners
Chipotle Ad

In the franchise's first Super Bowl ad, a little boy asks his sister, what if a burrito could change the world? Watch the ad here.

