Gwen Stefani Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton Romance in Surprise Super Bowl 2021 Commercial

Watch : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

Talk about a "Sweet Escape" from that football game.

During the second quarter of Super Bowl 2021, T-Mobile premiered their highly anticipated commercial with a few familiar faces from The Voice. It all started when Gwen Stefani expressed her dating hopes a few years back with fellow coach Adam Levine.

"I think I'm ready to start dating again," she explained to the Maroon 5 frontman. "I'm sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different. Maybe from another country and someone cultured and sensitive and who's not threatened by a strong, confident woman."

Unfortunately, Adam had a spotty network that wasn't T-Mobile. As a result, he heard something completely different. "I'm sick of L.A. guys," Gwen shared. "I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confidant woman."

Adam replied, "I have your guy." Fast-forward to a romantic dinner date where Gwen is shocked to see Blake Shelton walk in wearing his signature jeans and flannel button down. Little did she know that in real life, the No Doubt singer would end up getting engaged to the country singer in October 2020.