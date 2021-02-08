Bachelor Contestant Katie Thurston Reacts to Rumors She's the Next Bachelorette

Bachelor star Katie Thurston isn't planning to hand out any roses just yet.
The reality TV personality, who is hoping to win Matt James' heart on season 25, was rumored to be the next Bachelorette over the weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 6, Bachelor Nation insider and podcast host Stephen Carbone posted a "spoiler" on Twitter.
"At the 'Women Tell All' taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next 'Bachelorette,'" he shared, adding, "Katie gets eliminated on Monday's episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt."
Seeing that Katie has become a fan-favorite on Matt's season, many in the comments shared their excitement.
"Oh wow, I'm here for this! Have been wanting this to happen but I thought they'd go with some terrible choice," one user replied. Another added, "I am so happy because she has my personality and I love how forward she is and it seems like a lot of people are shocked but you know what I'm happy for once."
However, following the alleged spoiler, Katie took to Instagram Stories to seemingly shut down the rumors.
"Reading my text this morning like," the 30-year-old star began her caption, adding a shrug emoji. "News to me."
E! News has reached out to ABC for comment on the speculation surrounding the next Bachelorette.
Just last month, ABC executive Rob Mills shared a bit of insight into how the show would decide on the franchise's next lead.
"I would say with 99.9 percent certainly, the Bachelorette is going to be someone who comes from one of our previous seasons," he told Variety in mid-January. "Probably Matt's, but at least someone who is familiar to Bachelor Nation."
From the beginning, Katie has made a major splash on the dating competition series. Not only did she bring a vibrator on night one but she was the first to speak out against bullying on the show.
However, she isn't the only contestant on Matt's season that people are hoping to see as the Bachelorette lead. Abigail Heringer, Bri Springs and Serena Pitt are a few others who have melted the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans.
Until there's an announcement, we'll just have to wait and see who steps into the spotlight as the franchise's next lead. And since Matt is still looking for love, it's only a matter of time before fans find out who ends up with that final rose (and engagement ring!).
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.