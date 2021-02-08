Poet Amanda Gorman Honors Tonight's Real Winners in Moving Super Bowl Speech

National Poet Youth Laureate Amanda Gorman took the stage at the Super Bowl LV in order to honor three heroes who have helped their community and beyond during a very difficult year.
Gorman, 22, made headlines when she spoke at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, performing her poem "The Hill We Climb." She became the youngest poet ever to speak at the transition of power.
On Feb. 7, she appeared during a pre-taped portion at the Super Bowl in a glam blue coat by Moschino to recite her poem "Chorus of the Captains" about America's "real captains" of the Super Bowl. Her poem namechecked teacher Trimaine Davis, nurse Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin.
Of Martin, Gorman said, "James has felt the wounds of warfare / But this warrior still shares / His home with at-risk kids / During COVID, he's even lent a hand / Live-streaming football for family and fans."
According to Sports Illustrated, Martin, of Pittsburgh, is a Marine veteran and volunteers his time with the Wounded Warrior Project.
Gorman applauded Davis, a Los Angeles-based educator, for "providing his community with hotspots, laptops and tech workshops" so his students can succeed during remote learning.
The poet also described how Dorner, who works at a Tampa hospital, of overcoming the grief of losing her grandmother in order to "fight to save other lives in the ICU battle zone."
Gorman implored all to celebrate these heroes by "acting with courage and compassion" as well as "by doing what is right and just."
"For while we honor them today," she concluded her poem, "It is every day they honor us."
Watch Gorman's poem above.