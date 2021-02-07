Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Kick Off Super Bowl 2021 With National Anthem Performance

Now this is how you kick off Super Bowl 2021.
Before the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7, country artist Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan took to the stage for a unique rendition of the National Anthem.
Eric kept things casual in denim jeans and a purple jacket as he played the guitar and fireworks blasted into the air. As for Jazmine, she turned heads for all the right reasons when wearing a white pantsuit.
Country music fans are familiar with Eric's hit songs including "Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand" and "Mr. Understood." He's currently preparing for the release of his new album this April and a tour once it's safe to perform at venues.
For those discovering Jazmine's powerful voice this weekend, the 33-year-old "Lions, Tigers & Bears" singer has 12 Grammy nominations under her belt since her debut album Fearless was released in 2008.
Most recently, the Philadelphia native released an EP titled Heaux Tales, which highlights the experiences of millennial Black women.
Because the pair comes from two different genres, it makes the collaboration that much more special. And yes, it's hard to believe that the two just met each other to pull off the unforgettable performance.
"I have not met Eric yet. I'm excited to meet him. We definitely come from two totally different everything," Jazmine told Entertainment Tonight last month. "But, I'm excited. I think it will be cool to blend the different sounds of music and just show some unity."
She continued, "I just hope that it brings unity and it shows that you can be from two different parts of life and come together, you know, for a good common cause, basically."
Grammy winner H.E.R. rocked out with her guitar while she sang "America the Beautiful" at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. In addition, Alicia Keys performed "Lift Every Voice & Sing" as both teams stood in harmony.
