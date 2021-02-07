Ciara Shares a Heartwarming Tribute to Russell Wilson After He's Named the NFL Man of the Year

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

While Aaron Rodgers stole the show at the 2021 NFL Honors event, fellow pro-footballer Russell Wilson was celebrated as well: The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and no one was more proud than his wife, Ciara.

On the special, which aired on Saturday, Feb. 6, Rodgers, 37, was named Most Valuable Player for the third time and dropped a nonchalant and ambiguous engagement announcement, following E! News' recent confirmation that he is dating Shailene Woodley, 29. Neither she nor the Green Bay Packers quarterback has commented on their relationship.

Meanwhile, Rodgers could draw inspiration for a successful marriage from Wilson. Ciara, who married him four years ago, posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram.

"You're the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know," she wrote, alongside a photo of the two standing together with his new trophy. "Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart. It's one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I'm so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others!"