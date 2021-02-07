Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Emma Stone Shows Off Baby Bump During Afternoon Outing in Los Angeles

Emma Stone, who confirmed she was pregnant with husband Dave McCary earlier this year, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Emma Stone is a busy mom-to-be. The Oscar winner was spotted in Los Angeles running errands this week while sporting a baby bump beneath her denim shirt. 

This is the first child for the Easy A star, who married Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary in a private ceremony last year. Though neither have spoken about their romance with the press, the couple is rumored to have met in December 2016, when Emma hosted SNL and Dave directed her in a digital short. They announced their engagement in December 2019 with a casual Instagram post on Dave's page of Emma showing off her unique pearl ring.  

Emma and Dave tend to keep their personal life out of the public eye, but in a 2018 interview with ELLE, the La La Land actress opened up to good friend Jennifer Lawrence about when she would be ready for kids

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," she shared at the time. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

She also told Lawrence that she's "at peace" with taking time off work to focus on things in her home life.  

"I think it's been a good time to get a little perspective, because things were so heavy work wise for the past few years," the star, who will next appear as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain in Cruella, added. "And honestly, so many of my dreams are now personal and less professional."

 

Now, it seems that Emma is fulfilling one very personal dream: becoming a mom. 

