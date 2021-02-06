Lucy Hale Introduces Her Adorable New Puppy: "Meet Ethel"

Watch : Lucy Hale Dishes on "Dreamy, Magical" Show "Katy Keene"

Lucy Hale has a new addition in her life. The Pretty Little Liars alum just announced that she adopted a sweet new puppy.

On Feb. 6, the 31 year old took to Twitter to share photos of herself hanging out in the grass with her new puppy as well as her older dog Elvis.

She wrote, "My little family of 3. Everyone meet Ethel. Thank you Melissa and everyone at #wagmorpets for rescuing her & for all you do to find safe homes for these angels."

Fans on Twitter were thrilled for Lucy.

One tweeted, "The cutest!!! So happy for you an [sic] Elvis."

Another added, "This is the cutest thing I've ever seen omg."

A third wrote, "so so cute! makes me want a puppy."

In fact, Ethel wasn't the only dog that Lucy considered making a part of her family. On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of her cuddling with another dog, along with the caption, "While I was picking up my gal I almost brought home this squeaker as well. She's so sweet, so full of energy, 8 years old. Let's find her a good home! Contact @wagmorepets if you're interested!"