Watch Kylie Jenner Give Caitlyn Jenner an Ultra-Glam Makeover for the First Time

Caitlyn Jenner has the best makeup artist: Her daughter, Kylie Jenner!
On Saturday, Feb. 6, the 71-year-old Olympian posted a YouTube video showing the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star giving her a makeover. Caitlyn is first seen entering the offices of Kylie Cosmetics in the clip. "So much fun!" she tells her daughter, who echoes her sentiment.
"We saved this special moment for you guys because this is gonna be the first time that I ever do my dad's makeup," Kylie says, spurring Caitlyn to give her a high five. "Did you ever think this day would come?"
Caitlyn replies, "No, I never thought, I mean, I was 65 years old before I found I can't do this."
Kylie has helped Caitlyn with her makeup before but has never been seen giving her a full makeover. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was shown applying one lip gloss on her dad on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in 2016, a year after Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman. This past August, the elder Jenner launched her own YouTube channel and shared a video that showed her applying her own makeup.
"So I'm going to start," Kylie said in the new clip. "I'm going to do your makeup. It's going to be the best makeup you've ever had, so prepare yourself, because I'm really expensive."
Kylie used several products from her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines as the two reminisced about their childhoods. Caitlyn recalled her love of sports and her daughter's passion for makeup at a young age. Kylie also talked about how she and sister Kendall Jenner still call Caitlyn dad despite her transition.
"I know we had a talk a few years ago and you were OK with us still calling you 'Dad,'" she said. "How do you feel about that now?"
Caitlyn replied, "I feel it was one of the best decisions I've made and sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns and everybody's got an opinion and on and on and on. But I really felt from the beginning that...I gotta do it kind of my way that works for me, and I think everybody out there has to do it their way, which works for them."
"Some people say, 'Oh, you're the mother,'" Caitlyn continued. "No, I'm not. I'm the dad. I've been the dad the whole way. I will be their father until the day they die, or I die."
During their makeup sesh, Caitlyn also asked Kylie if her daughter Stormi Webster was into makeup. "No," Kylie replied. "She's 2. She's not into makeup. She's very athletic. She's like gonna be like me and Kendall...and you."
Caitlyn questioned how "athletic" Kylie was. She responded, "I'm athletic. I'm good at anything I put my mind to, sports-wise."
"You have the Jenner gene," Caitlyn agreed. "Yeah, I get that."
Watch Kylie give her dad makeover in the video above!