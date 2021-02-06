Mandy Moore Gets Ready For Her First Baby By Setting Up a Gorgeous Nursery

Watch : Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles

Mandy Moore is making room for baby.

The pregnant This Is Us star, who announced she was expecting a baby in September of last year, just revealed exactly how she is getting her home ready for its newest family member. She shared photos of how the nursery for her first child with husband and Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith is coming along, and it looks like the perfect place for their little one to lay his head.

The actress posted the pics from the room on her Instagram Story, which were originally shared by Mandy's interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel.

On a photo of one of the designer's in the nursery, Sarah wrote, "Meanwhile in LA we are installing a special nursery for [a] baby boy," adding that she was overseeing via FaceTime since she had to push back her trip.

There are no ducks or bunnies here. Instead, the room features a black and white mural of flowers and plants, as well as a day bed, white rug and canopy overhang.