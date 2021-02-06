Kansas City Chiefs Coach Is Involved in Crash, Leaves Child With Life-Threatening Injuries

Watch : Super Bowl 2021: By the Numbers

Britt Reid, who is the outside linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two children injured.

The NFL team, which is facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, issued a statement regarding the incident.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time," a statement read on Friday, Feb. 5, per an ESPN insider. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

Following his involvement, NBC News reports Reid will be sitting out the Super Bowl. Furthermore, E! News has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment and we have yet to hear back.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department tells E! News the vehicle collision occurred late on Thursday, Feb. 4 on the southbound entrance of Stadium Drive.