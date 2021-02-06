Kansas City Chiefs Coach Is Involved in Crash, Leaves Child With Life-Threatening Injuries

Britt Reid, who is the outside linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two children injured.
The NFL team, which is facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, issued a statement regarding the incident.
"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time," a statement read on Friday, Feb. 5, per an ESPN insider. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."
Following his involvement, NBC News reports Reid will be sitting out the Super Bowl. Furthermore, E! News has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment and we have yet to hear back.
A spokesperson for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department tells E! News the vehicle collision occurred late on Thursday, Feb. 4 on the southbound entrance of Stadium Drive.
A grey Chevrolet Impala had pulled over on the entrance ramp after it ran out of gas. The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, called his cousins for help. A silver Chevrolet Traverse then parked in front of the Impala—two adults and two children were in the SUV. According to local law enforcement, both vehicles had their flashers on, however, the Impala's "battery was dying."
The authorities explained that a white Ram Laramie Sport pickup was driving on the entrance ramp in order to get on southbound I-435, and "struck the left front of the stranded Chevy Impala" and "slammed into the rear of the stopped Chevy Traverse." At the time of the collision, the driver of the Impala was sitting inside his vehicle—he was not injured, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed.
The driver of the Chevy Traverse and the front seat adult passenger were not injured in the collision either. However, the two children seated in the back were, with the four year old receiving non-threatening injuries, and the five year old receiving life-threatening injuries. Both kids were transported to a nearby hospital.
As for the driver of the Ram pickup, they received non-life-threatening injuries as well. We're told "impairment is under investigation" at this time.
According to NBC affiliate, KSHB of Kansas City, who obtained a warrant, an officer noted "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" on Reid and reported that his eyes were bloodshot and red. Per the warrant, the coach told law enforcement he had two or three drinks.
He was later transported to a hospital for treatment after complaining he had stomach pain. KSHB reports Reid was not arrested and blood was drawn for further investigation.
NBC News noted Reid was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2007, per Montgomery County, Pa. court records. He was sentenced to up to six months in prison the following year.
At this time, Reid has yet to publicly comment on the incident.