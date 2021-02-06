Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Prince Harry Makes Rare Public Appearance Filming With James Corden in Los Angeles

Prince Harry was spotted filming with The Late Late Show host James Corden in Los Angeles, several months after he, Meghan Markle and their son Archie moved to California.

It's Hollywood Harry!

On Friday, Feb. 5, Prince Harry was spotted filming with James Corden in Los Angeles. The two were photographed on top of an open-air double decker bus, operated by a popular sightseeing tour company, with a small camera crew, leaving a studio lot containing the sound stage where the host shoots The Late Late Show With James Corden.

According to People, Harry, 36, and James, 42, filmed for Carpool Karaoke, the series' popular recurring musical segment, and were also accompanied by a police escort and by the Duke of Sussex's private security team. Harry appeared to be in great spirits, smiling as he sat on the bus with James, a longtime friend who attended his and wife Meghan Markle's 2018 royal wedding and even emceed the reception.

This marked a rare public appearance for the duke, who has been spending most of his time during the coronavirus pandemic in Montecito, Calif. located 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles, along with Meghan, 39, and their 21-month-old son Archie Harrison. The family moved to the California town, home of fellow celebs such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, last year following the couple's official exit from their roles as senior members of the United Kingdom's royal family.

Meghan, a former Suits actress and Los Angeles native, and Archie did not join Harry and James during their filming. 

Since their move to California last summer, Meghan and Harry have begun new careers in Hollywood. In September, they signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming. In November, the couple launched their Spotify podcast, Archewell Audio, and featured Archie in their debut episode, marking the first time the public was able to hear the tot's adorable voice.

Meghan and Harry have also made a few remote TV appearances in recent months. In fact, the same day he was spotted with Corden, a video of the duke voicing support for England's national rugby union team on its 150th anniversary was posted on the group's Twitter page.

In November, Harry made a video cameo on Strictly Come Dancing, the original British version of Dancing With the Stars, to support one of the competitors, his longtime friend and fellow British military veteran. In December, Meghan made a surprise television appearance during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute special.

Harry and Meghan have rarely been spotted in public in person since their royal exit. In November, they marked U.K.'s Remembrance Day during a private visit to Los Angeles National Cemetery. In December, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen walking in Beverly Hills.

